When MP Kate Thwaites spoke about listening to women, a male politician interjected.

In a 36 second clip currently going viral on Twitter, a Liberal senator has just demonstrated exactly why the women of Australia were so angry on Monday as they marched in 42 towns and cities across this country.

Our Federal Government seemingly still does not understand. And that couldn't have been more obvious than when Western Australia Liberal senator Ben Small spoke over the top of Jagajaga Labor MP Kate Thwaites as she tried to explain why the women of this country are so angry.

During an ABC panel on Tuesday, Thwaites was asked whether criticism of the Prime Minister had been too harsh after Monday's march.

Watch: The interaction here. Post continues after video.



Video via ABC

Scott Morrison had angered many when he refused to turn up to the protest happening eight minutes walk from where he stood, instead choosing to tell Question Time marches like the one attended by 100,000 women and their allies were being "met with bullets" in other countries.

Women took Morrison's comment to mean they should've been grateful that they weren't shot, while walking the streets to protest for their own safety and respect.

Scott Morrison certainly seems to have low ambitions for Australian women. pic.twitter.com/Pjdl2ampeT — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) March 16, 2021

"No," the Victorian MP answered on Tuesday.