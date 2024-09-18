The time Sandra Bullock and Ben Affleck did a movie together... and hated every second of it.

We need to talk about the time Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock did a movie together.

For those who don't live and breathe '90s cinema, I'm talking about the 1999 rom-com, Forces of Nature.

In the film, Ben plays a man named Ben. Enough said.

Sandra plays a slightly more creatively named woman Sarah. On their way to Savannah, their plane has a freak accident before takeoff so the two strangers decide to band together to get there because, well… it's a rom-com.

But much like their fateful plane, Forces of Nature didn't quite take off as expected.

First of all, it didn't seem like the film's stars, who played love interests, particularly, well… liked each other.

Each star spent the publicity tour bemoaning the other one.

In a 1999 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bullock complained about her co-star's flakiness.

"Ben can never show up anywhere on time. When he's with you he gives you so much attention you feel like a queen, so when he says I'll call you for dinner, and you don't hear from him, you feel like, 'What did I do wrong?'," Sandra said.

"Since he does it to everyone, you can't take it personally. But then if you don't call him back right away when he calls, he goes nuts, leaving messages like, 'Why didn't you call me back, I called you an hour ago, why don't you call me BACK?"'

Sandra Bullock and Ben Affleck attend the premiere of Forces of Nature. Image: Getty.