This resurfaced Ben Affleck interview proves why it never works getting back together with an ex.

Ben Affleck knows a thing or two about divorce.

Last month, it came out that Jennifer Lopez had filed for divorce two years after they tied the knot, with documents revealing they had separated in April. This marks the second breakup for Affleck and Lopez, who dated in the early '00s before calling off an engagement in 2004.

Their recent reunion followed Ben's first marriage to fellow actor Jennifer Garner, which ended in divorce in 2015.

As their fans tried to sift through the internet for clues that might explain what happened between Bennifer 2.0, an old interview has resurfaced where Affleck shares some pretty illuminating thoughts on why his relationships, well… end badly.

Back in 1999, a then-27-year-old Ben was asked during an interview with Playboy if his past behaviour in relationships "pissed off" his ex-partners.

"Mostly, yeah," Ben replied. "Probably justifiably so. If I were the next guy to go out with them, I'm sure I would be nodding in agreement about what an asshole their ex-boyfriend was. It's not like I was a womanizer or physically abusive or psychologically abusive or whatever. It's just that these relationships never end well."

Ben pinpointed what went wrong for him in these relationships.

"I think what happens is, I end up wanting to be out of the relationship," he admitted.

"During the course of a relationship, if you get dissatisfied and unhappy and don't say something, if you don't deal with it right then, it just festers and stays there. So instead of saying, 'Look, don't do that, please don't act this way,' I go along with it until I just don't want to be in the relationship at all."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were in wedded bliss in 2023. Image: Getty.