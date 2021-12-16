Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt and the problem with famous men blaming their 'marriage'.

In 2021, we've well and truly witnessed the phoenix rising from the ashes.

The phoenix of course is Ben Affleck. And the ashes are his affair with the nanny, his substance abuse and gambling problems, and his subsequent divorce from America's sweetheart Jennifer Garner.

For a few years there, Affleck both metaphorically and physically represented what it looked like to have it all and then lose it.

A Boston boy with a great chin, he first burst into the public consciousness in the late 1990s when he wrote and co-starred in Good Will Hunting with his best mate, Matt Damon (another possessor of a great chin).

From there, Affleck's career went from strength to strength. He was at the top of his game when he met, and later started dating Jennifer Lopez, in the early noughties. At the time, their story dominated headlines for months on end. The media, and the public, couldn't get enough of the bad boy from Boston and the diva from The Bronx creating their own narrative of what success looks like.

The matching tracksuits. The designer cars. The expensive watches. The yachts. The butt kissing on the yachts.

Then Bennifer split up and grew up. Affleck married another famous Jennifer (Garner) and continued to dominate at the box office. For a while there, they were Hollywood's golden couple. And then, in 2015, Affleck and Garner announced they were getting a divorce.

Then came the headlines about Affleck's affair with their children's nanny. The rumours of his heavy drinking. And the pap shots of Garner literally picking him off the floor and driving him to rehab, long after they'd gone their separate ways.

Affleck later cleaned up his act and entered the 'Sad Affleck' era. The most memorable moment from that period was the much talked about beach pap shot. Now entering middle age and losing roles to much younger men, Affleck was photographed standing on the beach in a towel, staring out at the ocean, a giant tattoo of a phoenix rising from the ashes on his back.