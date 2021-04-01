DR BRAD MCKAY: This is exactly how Belle Gibson's cancer lie unravelled.

She negotiated a book deal with Penguin Random House and The Whole Pantry was to be launched as one of the preferred apps on Apple’s brand new smart watch.

It was a triumph that she had lived for so many years after having been told she only had a few months to live. How did she do it? Had the doctors been wrong? Was the secret to beating cancer just a healthy diet all along? Would other patients be able to keep their cancer at bay by following her advice too? Why use chemotherapy and radiotherapy if all you need to do is eat cleanly?

Belle modelled herself as a shining example of someone who had it all worked out.

Defeating cancer was as easy as eating The Whole Pantry, and if she could do it, you could too. Her app didn’t just contain recipes, she was selling hope. I wish the fairy tale ended here, where Belle Gibson and her followers discover the cure for cancer is organic food and coffee enemas, and everyone lives happily ever after.

But the cure for cancer doesn’t come from caffeinating your bottom.

Belle’s story was far from over and the first fact we need to disclose in order to unpick this fairy tale is that Belle Gibson never had cancer.

As a GP, I get to know my patients and their families very well. You watch as people get married, you diagnose pregnancies, and then get to see those pregnancies grow up into little people.

It’s a privilege to see teenagers bumble their way through asthma, acne, broken arms, broken hearts and finally find their way to adulthood.

It also tears your heart apart when some of those young patients develop brain cancer.

Symptoms can be as subtle as forgetting people’s names or as spectacular as having a seizure.

Unfortunately, the treatments available aren’t great.

If you have brain cancer, a neurosurgeon needs to open your cranium and remove as much of it as possible while trying to leave your normal brain tissue intact.

The tumour is cut into slices and examined under a microscope so the pathologist can make a determination about how aggressive it is, how far it may have spread and whether they think they got it all out.

Brain surgery leaves you with a shaved head and a scar, and hopefully without a stroke.

It’s followed by chemotherapy – where your veins are filled with chemicals intent on killing the cells betraying your body; or radiotherapy – where your skull is strapped into a vice while your head is targeted with a beam of radiation; or both.

For some people the treatment is very successful. For others, pursuing active treatment might give them an extra year at best, but most of that time could be spent in hospital.