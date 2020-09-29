So, Locky asked Bella, “What would you do if I proposed to you at the end?” and more Celeb in 5.

1. Apparently Locky asked Bella, “What would you do if I proposed to you at the end?”
Bachelor runner up, Bella Varelis has opened up about all things Locky on the Life Uncut podcast, and oh boy, we've got some good gossip.
Chatting to hosts: former Bachelor finalists, Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne, she shared that Locky discussed engagement rings with her, before asking what she would do if he proposed.
"During lockdown, we were talking about engagement rings," she began.
"He was like: 'what would you do if I proposed to you at the end?'
Lifers, last week was Bach finale and we saw our Bachi Locky tell both the the finale women that he was in love with them. So on today’s episode we sit down with runner up @bellavarelis to ask the question on the tip of everyone’s tongue.... what the actual f***?! Bella shares everything from her perspective, her relationship with the girls in the house, what happened during lock down and why she felt confident it would be her at the very end. Get it where you get your podcasts ❤️
"The one thing that really got me was when he said, "I can't wait to make you happy for the rest of your life." You don't just say that to someone unless you really want that to happen.
She then added that she was so certain she would win, that she told her mother: "I think I've actually found the person who wants to be with me.'"
We can't get over this.
2. Tara Pavlovic’s wedding video has been released and, yup, we’re crying.
Fromer Bachie star Tara Pavlovic has shared the sweetest video from her wedding to Nick Shepherdson, and it's seriously the best thing we've seen all day.
Tara, who appeared on Matty J's season of The Bachelor and season one of Bachelor in Paradise, posted the video on Instagram on Monday night.