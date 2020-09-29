So, Locky asked Bella, “What would you do if I proposed to you at the end?” and more Celeb in 5.

1. Apparently Locky asked Bella, “What would you do if I proposed to you at the end?”

Bachelor runner up, Bella Varelis has opened up about all things Locky on the Life Uncut podcast, and oh boy, we've got some good gossip.

Chatting to hosts: former Bachelor finalists, Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne, she shared that Locky discussed engagement rings with her, before asking what she would do if he proposed.

"During lockdown, we were talking about engagement rings," she began.

"He was like: 'what would you do if I proposed to you at the end?'

"The one thing that really got me was when he said, "I can't wait to make you happy for the rest of your life." You don't just say that to someone unless you really want that to happen.

She then added that she was so certain she would win, that she told her mother: "I think I've actually found the person who wants to be with me.'"

We can't get over this.

2. Tara Pavlovic’s wedding video has been released and, yup, we’re crying.

Fromer Bachie star Tara Pavlovic has shared the sweetest video from her wedding to Nick Shepherdson, and it's seriously the best thing we've seen all day.

Tara, who appeared on Matty J's season of The Bachelor and season one of Bachelor in Paradise, posted the video on Instagram on Monday night.