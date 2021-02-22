Bella Varelis has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Bachelor’s Bella Varelis has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, so we’re having a stalk.

Bella Varelis has finally gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, influencer Will Stokoe, and you bet we're having a good stalk of his insta for ~journalistic research~.

The 26-year-old Bachelor alum shared a pic with Stokoe to Instagram last week where she wrote: "Film moments with my special human."

She also re-posted her post to her story, writing: "Cat’s out of the bag… thought it was about time you all officially met."

This comes after many hints at her secret man via. subtle Instagram stories.

From our quick Insta stalk, we discovered Will is a Sydney-based photographer and influencer, and a good-looker too.