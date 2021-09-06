Raising her sister and a letter from jail: Everything we know about The Voice Australia's Bella Taylor Smith.

The Voice finalist Bella Taylor Smith hadn't ever considered singing as a career, but now she's the favourite to take out the show's 2021 season.

Bella has been a frontrunner since her blind audition, where she had all four judges turning in their seats long before the end of her audition song, Beyonce's 'Ave Maria'.

She eventually chose Guy Sebastian as her coach after they connected over singing in church.

Video via Channel 7.

"It was nice having that connection with him, it made me feel safe, comfortable, and really excited for what is ahead," Bella told Sunrise.

In her pre-audition interview, Bella discussed her background in the church. She's a member of Hillsong Church and is featured in a number of the church's YouTube videos.

"I never really knew why I could sing or what I was going to do with it until I started going to church," she said.

In an interview with Hope 103.2, Bella said she became involved after being invited to a youth group by a high school friend.

"So I didn't grow up in church at all, my family aren't Christians. I went to youth for a year before I got saved.

"It was life-changing for me. I didn't have the most stable upbringing, and it was really challenging. For me to find a community, and find God, and find the church was really game changing for my life and for my future."

She was considering a career in midwifery until an ad for The Voice piqued her interest and she decided to apply.

"The application popped up on my computer, and I thought I would give it a go," she told TV Week.

"It has been a challenging few years for everyone, and to have something fun and uplifting to look forward to was a big inspiration for me... For a long time, I wanted to be a midwife. Only in the last year or two have I mustered the courage to pursue a career in the music industry."