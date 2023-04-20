After returning from a girls' trip, Bella felt unwell. Within 24 hours, she was dead.

Written by Bella's parents for Meningitis Centre Australia and republished on Mamamia with full permission.

Bella was one of the most beautiful girls on the outside, but she also had the kindest soul on the inside.

She was the person all her friends turned to for advice, and she always knew the right things to say.

She was the loyalest of friends and stuck by people through the tough times and the happy times; she was always there for them no matter what. Bella could light up a room with her smile and her big blue eyes, and she was funny and goofy and classy, all at the same time.

She had no idea of her beauty or talents, or that she was the person everyone needed. Most of all, Bella was kind and generous and loved her family and friends fiercely.

Our beautiful daughter Bella was 23 years old and had recently completed studying for a Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Government and International Relations. Her passions were human and animal rights, and 2023 was going to be her year to start making the impact on the world she always dreamt of.

Tragically, Bella never got to attend her graduation or see Christmas 2022, and these dreams will never be realised. There were so many more of life’s milestones yet to come, that she will now never get to experience or share with her family and friends.

A week after returning from a girls’ trip to Bali to celebrate the end of her studies, Bella walked into hospital in the early hours of the morning with flu-like symptoms, which she thought might have been COVID.

Once there, she rapidly became critically ill, and the doctors eventually diagnosed her with bacterial meningitis. Within hours our lives were shattered by the devastating news that Bella had suffered extensive brain damage and was not expected to survive.