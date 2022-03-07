HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: It's International Women's Day and we need to worry about eyebrows.

No, it's not. And nor is the unquestionable pay disparity that will follow you through your career, still, even though we have learned so much, gained so much, shifted so much, since my own mother's feminist awakening. Despite all that, the struggle to see us able to be employed after marriage, to not be (officially) looked over for a job because of our gender, to not be abused in our own homes lawfully, and to not be harassed in our workplaces with impunity, Despite all that hard fought progress, there is much that is still not fair.

It's not fair that women still do 75 per cent of unpaid household and caring labour, regardless of their employment status. It's not fair that mothers will - like it or not - overwhelmingly work part time, or not at all, causing a huge gap in financial security, come super time. It's not fair that our intimate health issues are only now, perhaps, being broadly studied. It's not fair that we are intimidated, beaten and murdered by men who profess to love us, driving around 5000 Australian women a week to call for police assistance. It's not fair that teenage girls just accept the fact they are not safe at parties where there are boys and alcohol, when anything that "happens" will be their damned fault for adventuring in exactly the same way as their male counterparts, but inevitably cast as a victim, whose guard was not sufficiently high.

It's not fair that women living in a wealthy democracy are still overlooked and side-lined for meaningful political leadership. It's not fair that these are some of the most fortunate women in the world, in terms of freedoms, rights and life-expectancy, and yet they still must push and struggle and weather abuse for every seat at every table.

And it's not fair that girls my daughter's age are still realising today that how they look is going to be one of the defining predictors of their success, and their self-esteem.

And so, I'm back to the eyebrows.

I worry. I liked the bushy ones. I liked the return to permitting women to have hair on their bodies and faces, flesh on their bones, human marks on their skin, jeans that didn't require three months of laser. I liked all that for my daughter's cohort, and for mine.

But then, here I am, on International Women's Day, talking about the way women look. Because really, eyebrows are about so much more.

Feature image: Getty/Mamamia