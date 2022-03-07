HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: It's International Women's Day and we need to worry about eyebrows.

It's International Women's Day and I'm worried about eyebrows.
I know, on a day when we're discussing the biases that affect women's lives globally, the arch of a brow doesn't seem important, but bear with me.
It was this post that did it:
Not because of the over-plucking, not because of the precision of the plucking, not because of the cheekbones you could cut cheese on, but because first come the brows... and then come the jeans.
You know the ones. The ones that were everywhere last time our brows looked like they'd been drawn on by a Sharpie-wielding toddler. Those jeans were low. Lower than hipbones, lower than your knicker-line, lower than Chris Hemsworth's Thor voice on a chilly day.
They're back too, in case you hadn't got the memo.