Belinda Sloane's heart-wrenching Father's Day message after baby boy's stillbirth.

Belinda Sloane has shared a heartfelt message to her AFL footballer husband Rory Sloane on Father’s Day following the death of their stillborn son Leo.

Last week the couple shared the tragic news that the previous week their son Leo had died at birth.

On Sunday the Channel Seven presenter shared another heart-wrenching message with her followers, dedicated to the Adelaide Crows footballer.

“Happy Father’s Day to our hero,” she wrote next to an image of Rory holding his son. “Leo and I LOVE YOU.”

The couple announced their tragic news on Thursday in identical Instagram posts of their hands touching over their son.

“Last week we said goodbye to our beautiful little man,” they each wrote.

“Leo Rory Sloane was born into the world still, but perfect.

“Thanks for making us the proudest parents and filling our hearts with love beyond measure, the moments we had with you are now beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.”