There's a wild rumour that Belinda dated a 73-year-old man before going on MAFS, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. There's a wild rumour that Belinda dated a 73-year-old man before going on MAFS.

Oh.

It looks like Married At First Sight's Belinda Vickers has quite the backstory - and it involves a 73-year-old Melbourne man who goes by the nickname 'Mr Ugly'.

The So Dramatic! podcast claims Belinda really does have an ex, Martin De Bono, who she met at Cloud nightclub in Melbourne where he worked on the door and she frequently visited.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, the Spill. Post continues below.

"Belinda dated him for a couple of years before they broke up in March 2020, just a few months after he was charged with indecent assault," So Dramatic said on Instagram.

According to Megan Pustetto, the incident is still before courts, but De Bono is being charged with indecent assault.

We really hope things work out with her MAFS hubby Patrick Dwyer then...

2. Oh. It looks like Bryce from MAFS might actually be an actor.

Well, there's always one.

This year, it's been revealed that MAFS' Bryce Ruthven is a paid actor who appeared on Home and Away in 2008.

An article from the Morning Bulletin resurfaced this week where a 20-year-old Bryce was interviewed on his career ambitions, and although Married at First Sight wasn't quite specified, he came pretty close.