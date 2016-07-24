Michele was having a night out at the pub before she was drugged and raped by four men.

Trigger warning: This post deals with rape and sexual abuse, so may be triggering for some readers.

Michele* is 44 years old.

She’s a mother, a wife, and after one Friday night, she also became the survivor of rape.

Telling her story to news.com.au, Michele reveals the horrific details about the event that completely changed her life one night in a small coastal town in Australia.

Michele had just been looking forward to night out with her friends – away from the kids and her partner.

She remembers being at the pub when a group of men approached her friends to buy them drinks. They refused, but one kept persisting with her.

She had very little interaction with him, she told news.com.au. But she remembers him giving her a drink, which she assumes she consumed.

Michele then continued onto a nightclub with one of her sons and his friends, planning to have one more drink.