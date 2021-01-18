When she was 12, Grace Hyland told her dad she was trans. The timing was crucial.

Grace Hyland knew she was in the wrong body from the age of four.

She felt like a girl, but beyond that she couldn't really explain what was going on in her head.

"I thought I was just weird, or destined for a life of unhappiness," the now 20-year-old told The Project on Sunday night.

Watch: Grace appeared on Sunday night's The Project with her dad. Post continues after video.



Video via The Project.

At the age of 12, Grace made a decision to open up about her reality to her step-mother who had noticed that something was going on with her.

Too scared to vocalise how she felt that first time, she wrote down on a post-it-note that she was transgender.

Thankfully, her step-mum was more than accepting and helped her to open up to her dad, her sister and her mum.

As her dad, former Home and Away star Mat Stevenson, told The Project, "It really made sense. All through Grace's early years she would gravitate to all things female. When I saw Grace run towards authenticity, and just jump over all the hurdles to do so, I without a doubt had a front-row seat to the most courageous thing I'd seen."