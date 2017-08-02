"We can’t manipulate something that’s not there." The truth about filming reality TV.

I recently received an email from Channel 7 that read: Are you single and adventurous enough to step out of your comfort zone for true love? We are looking for single people who are willing to travel the most romantic parts of the world for love and happiness. If that is you, APPLY now.

It was a casting call for yet another reality TV show and it got me thinking about who would want to appear on one. Where do they come from? How many audition?

Well it turns out a lot of people; last year Australian Survivor had over 15,000 applicants.

I’m not sure if people are applying because they are genuinely passionate about cooking or singing or painting walls – maybe they just want their 15 minutes of fame, but the fact is they are applying in huge numbers and reality TV is still a ratings winner.

Yes, we love a good reality TV series. We love to see who is the villain and who is the hero. And sometimes, only sometimes, those “real people” we have taken a shine to on-screen go on to carve out a successful “celebrity” career.

Look at Fitzy, Rachel Corbett and Chrissie Swan who all graced our screens on Big Brother and who all went on to bigger and better things on radio and TV. Dr Andrew Rochford appeared on The Block in 2004 and Sophie Monk who first appeared on Popstars in 1999 (who has now gone full circle back appearing as the next Australian Bachelorette).