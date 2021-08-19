We asked: What's it really like working as a psychic and what do they do everyday?

As a psychic, Athina Bailey is used to hearing the same things over and over again.

"[People] say, 'okay read my mind. Tell me the future'. They're almost a little amused and fascinated," she told Mamamia.

But while she's not a mind reader and can't predict the future, the 26-year-old says, "It's pretty hard to lie to me".

"I tune into someone's energies so if they're feeling a strong emotion, like if they're really angry, I will feel that immediately... Or if I feel like someone's lying to me, I feel it straight away."

It's an ability that has come in handy throughout her life.

"When I was 16 I had a boyfriend cheat on me and I knew straight away. He was like 'how did you know?' and I was like my guides told me."

But growing up psychic also comes with its challenges.

"As a child, I had lots of experiences, seeing things, hearing things and it really kind of came to a head when I was about 15.

"That was when it all fully opened up for me and I had a really hard time because I was just trying to be a teenager and have teenage experiences. But it was quite stressful because I was seeing things and hearing things, and I didn't know what to do with it. I was very lost and very confused."

At 18 she decided to study energy healing and two years later, she dropped out of her psychology degree to run spiritual events. She hasn't looked back since.

***

Having worked as a clairvoyance psychic for almost eight years, Athina's day always starts off the same.

"Every single day when I wake up and I always start just by scanning my energy, just kind of tuning in to make sure that everything's fine and my energy is clear."

She does this by sitting down at an alter she set up in her Sydney home and doing a scan with her eyes closed. If she notices a "blockage" she'll clear it using reiki, kinesiology or other energy healing techniques.

"Then I'll always connect to my guides, my angels and just ask, 'Is there anything I need to know? Is there anything I need to be aware of?'"

Then it's time for work.