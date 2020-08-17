"We are not rich." 6 misconceptions people have about being a FIFO mum.

I'm Rebecca, I'm also known as the Fifo Mum.

I'm a 27-year-old mum to three beautiful children - six, five and three years old.

I work full time in Real Estate.

I'm married to the kindest, most patient, and hardworking man I know, Jake.

We are like any other family, the difference is, my husband flies to work. We live in Tasmania and he flies to NT to work.

His swing is currently 2:1. Meaning he works two weeks straight, then returns to us for a week.

Let me address some of the most common Fifo assumptions Fifo Families hear:

"We are rich."

Couldn't be further from the truth. There's no denying there is more financial gain working in the mines. BUT the unspoken truth - by the time you pay taxes, for some including us - flights and if you're even luckier, your income estimate will be so high you'll pay four figure day-care bills a fortnight.

Let's definitely not touch on the hours they work, the sleep and events they miss, the hours or even days they spend travelling to and form to earn that well-deserved pay check.

"The 'at homer' does sweet F all."

I've received so many comments or messages assuming I make Jake work in the mines while I spend his lovely pay check on whatever I like. I, like many other partners at home, still work full time. I know, I know, crazy!

I work full time, I raise three beautiful children, do school and day-care drop-offs and pickups, I continue to run the house, bills, appointments, events. Even if you don't work - The list will quite literally never end and I can guarantee you - our partners will be home for a week or two with no bumps, the second they go, something ALWAYS happens.

"We have hot steamy reunions‍."

Most times Jake comes home, we are at work and school/day-care. We'll come home and he'll be there waiting at the door or in the driveway eager to see us. There's normally excitement for just about seven minutes, then it's straight back into "Did you grab milk?" "Did you get something out for tea?". Or my favourite, "Great, you're on bath duty tonight!".