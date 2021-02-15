We're not going to lie. Sometimes long hair is just so much easier to deal with.

You can throw it up in a top knot, pull it back in a ponytail or just let it hang out with all its weighty texture, and not have to worry about curls and cowlicks sitting weird.

But! There's just something about short hair. It always feels so fun! Exciting! Frenchy! Stylish! Just more 'you', y'know?

If you've been flirting with the idea of going shorter, but you're still on the fence, stick around - because we asked women to share their hair before and after a Seriously Big Chop.

So, if you're looking for some inspo - please, have a looksie.

Phoebe.

"Best decision I’ve ever made. My hair was so damaged from previous dye jobs!"

