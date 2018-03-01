If you’re anything like us, you love animals. Love them. So you can’t understand how anybody could ever be so cruel as to hurt them. Unfortunately, it happens. Probably more times than we would like to think about.

But sometimes these abused and abandoned animals get the happy ending they deserve when they’re adopted into a loving home.

If you ever needed a reason to adopt an animal in need (you know, aside from the endless amount of love and joy your new pet will bring to your life), here it is.

Owners have been sharing before and after photos of their adopted dogs and cats on Reddit. The before photos show their much-loved pets right before they were adopted, often looking sad, scared, dishevelled and unhealthy. The after photos show them after they went to their forever home, completely transformed. It shows that a little bit of love and care can go a long way to making a big difference.

While sometimes hard to look at, the photos and the stories behind them are equal parts heartbreaking and uplifting.

1. “She was heart-worm positive, riddled with bird shot, and dumped at the shelter with her three puppies. Now she’s claimed the best spot on the sofa.”

2. "Luna got rescued from an abusive family in Bulgaria, we adopted her just a week ago and while she is still very fearful, I swear to give her all the love she deserves from now on."