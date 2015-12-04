6 things to do at bedtime to make mornings easier.

Mornings at my place are like a scene from Jurassic World. There are people going in all directions, things flying everywhere and nobody knows what the heck is going on. In the midst of it all a giant scary creature is roaring.

The creature is me.

I never realised that even putting on clothes requires a wrestling match when you have a toddler. It would be easier to catch and pin down a velociraptor.

My only hope of showing up for work at all, let alone on time, is to be as organised as I can before I go to bed the night before.

Here are some ways to ease the pandemonium of the morning routine:

1. Tidy up before bed.

If the toys are out of sight, the little ones are less likely to be drawn into a game of fire trucks vs helicopters when they should be in brushing their teeth. It’s also less to step over and trip on while you are rushing back and forth looking for your hairbrush.

I try to stick to the rule that my son brushes his teeth and puts all the toys away before we have our reading time together at night.

2. Make the food prep easy.

Domestic goddesses have lunch for the next day prepared before they flop into bed for the night. Super mums get the whole week’s worth ready on Sunday nights.