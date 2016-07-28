There is one thing that kids and parents hate equally.

(Aside from Caillou, seriously does anyone like that kid?)

It’s bedtime.

Kids hate it because they are being forcibly parted with their electronic devices and because they can’t be a part of the world of excitement and fun they imagine grown-ups get up to when they are put to bed (it’s just Netflix and wine kiddo) while grown-ups hate it because it is so damn painful.

I’ll confess bedtime is my most feared part of the day so I was dismayed to hear just how important it is to keep it regular.

In fact, the only part about bedtime I don’t hate is the exercise I get going up and down the stairs over and over and over again.

One more glass of water, one more story, one child too cold, another too hot. One says the night light is too bright, the other fears the “monster” under her bed.

It’s an ongoing battle that some nights just seems too hard to win.

But according to a new study by the University of Houston, it's one that perhaps I should fight harder for.

In a study of young children researchers found that kids who suffer inadequate or disrupted sleep are far more likely to suffer depression and anxiety as adults.