'When I became a grandmother, I didn't expect to feel grief.'

When I was 30, I had the most amazing gift — a beautiful baby girl called Cleo Rose. My husband and I were besotted.

One month after her first birthday, my darling mum died. I was devastated. To be honest I still am. I felt ripped off. I was only just a mother and all of a sudden, I understood my own mother on a whole new level and didn't get to explore that new relationship with her.

The few months Mum was around after Cleo's birth she was fighting cancer and suffering through chemo so there was no time to create a strong bond between them. My daughter would never know her nanny just as I never knew my grandparents as they died when I was young and lived in England. I wanted so much for my children to know their grandparents and have the special relationships I saw others have, but it wasn't to be.

