A Facebook status and long-distance rumours: All the evidence The Bachelorette's Becky Miles may be single.

Warning: This post contains some serious spoilers for The Bachelorette. If you're not a fan of spoilers, please kindly click away.



For the past three weeks, we've spent our week nights (at times, reluctantly) watching sisters Elly and Becky Miles try to find love on The Bachelorette.

And during those weeks, we've heard a bunch of rumours about this season's contestants. So much so, that we already know the two guys rumoured to win Elly and Becky's heart.

While Frazer Neate has been tipped as Elly's frontrunner, Becky is suspected to walk out of the mansion with Pete Mann.

But things might not be that simple.

You see, there's another rumour going around that suggests Becky may have have already broken up with her winner.

So without further ado, here's all the evidence that Becky could very well be single.

According to 'inside sources' Becky dumped Pete because of long-distance.

An inside source told the Daily Mail last week that Becky ends up breaking up with rumoured winner Pete because the pair struggle to keep their relationship going while living in different states.

"She's very sweet, but the mathematics just didn't add up," the source reportedly told the publication.

"Pete was too invested in running his four coffee shops in Adelaide, and Becky wasn't keen on doing an Irena."