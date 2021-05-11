Beck just unleashed on MAFS producers, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Beck just unleashed on MAFS producers, sharing new behind-the-scenes gossip.

Beck Zemek just spilled a fresh batch of tea about what really goes down behind-the-scenes of MAFS. And you'll never watch the final vows the same way again.

Speaking on the So Dramatic! podcast, Beck shared that the producers actually have a pretty big influence over the contestants final vows.

"They will read your final vows and yes 100 per cent they influence it," she told host Megan Pustetto.

"They have a structure, so you have to say something great, and something not so great, and something that will lead the opposite way. And then you get to say what you want to say."

When asked if contestants can choose if they stay or leave, Beck's answer was a bit... iffy.

"Yes and no. They do have their couples that they really want to work. For example, Georgia and Liam."

She went on to say that her and Jake had to do their final vows earlier in Georgia and Liam's venue, to give producers more time to "convince" Georgia and Liam pair to both write stay.

"You would have seen that our final vows was in a Saddle Club scene. It was pretty obvious that it wasn't made for us. Our vows were five days before Georgia and Liam's and one of them was deciding to actually write leave. So they put their vows on hold so they could convince the other person to stay."