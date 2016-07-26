Rebecca Judd is having an impossibly beautiful pregnancy.
I expect that when I’m pregnant, I’ll look like a mixture between Hagrid from Harry Potter and Gollum from Lord of the Rings (not sure why – it’s just an instinct).
But when you’re a TV presenter, model, co-founder of Beauty EDU and ambassador for The Skin Care company, you don’t just have a healthy pregnancy glow. You literally look like a princess.
Perhaps the most refreshing thing about Rebecca, however, is that when she talks about motherhood and her pregnancy, she doesn’t paint a perfect picture. She’s honest and raw and funny, and let’s us inside the crazy journey of finding out you’re going to go from a mother-of-two to a mother-of-four much more quickly than you thought.
The 33-year-old is currently 26 weeks along with identical twin boys, who, she says, are likely to arrive somewhere between the 28 and 34 week mark.
So Mamamia’s Katy Hall chatted to the glowing Postcards host about discovering she was pregnant with twins, and whether she had an inkling early on that this might be a different type of pregnancy.