But first, with her arrival date just around the corner, we asked Rebecca how she’s prepared for the arrival of her twin boys. “The nursery’s not done,” she laughs, suggesting there’s still a lot to do. “I’ve ordered some car seats and some cots but nothing has really arrived yet.”

“I’m still in shock that I’m having two,” she says. “We weren’t even sure if we wanted a third!”

It was on holiday in New Zealand when Rebecca and her husband, former professional AFL player Chris Judd, started thinking about having a third baby.

Rebecca says: “We thought ‘let’s just try this month’ and before we could even reconsider, I was pregnant.”

And straight away, she knew there was something different about this pregnancy.

“There’s a test where you can find out if you’re pregnant four days before your period’s due,” she says. “And I had a hens day to go to.”

“I think it was about six days before I was due, so these are my girlfriends who love getting tequila shots…and going nuts, and I just had this feeling.

"I thought I better do a pregnancy test. I knew it was six days before hand and the test wasn't actually sensitive enough to pick it up. But I did the whole pee on a stick thing, and the second the pregnancy line came up so strong and so fast, I was like WOW I'm pregnant!"

For her previous pregnancies, Rebecca says it had always taken a while for the second line to emerge.

"With Billie and Oscar, I'd have to wait, I'd throw it in the bin, I'd walk back ten minutes later and grab it out of the bin to be like 'oh, I am pregnant!'"

"This one came up so early and the test wasn't even supposed to tell that I was pregnant. So I thought that was weird and I showed my husband...and he was like, 'we only had sex like two days ago.'"

Laughing, Rebecca says she really did know "something was up."

"I started feeling really, really sick, and I never got sick with Billie or Oscar, never had any early pregnancy symptoms," she explains.

But at her first visit to the obstetrician, her doctor assured her there was only one baby.

It was only when she went back for a routine scan, when she was about 11 weeks pregnant, that she heard the news.