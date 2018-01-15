TV host Bec Judd says “creepy” paparazzi have been “accessing our private travel itineraries for years”, amid reports photographers are hacking airline passenger lists.
“In the past I’ve refrained from posting our holiday location and snaps on social media until after we’ve departed in order to enjoy our family holiday without being stalked by paps,” the 34-year-old mum-of-four wrote on her Instagram story yesterday, under news headlines of paparazzi misconduct.
“But alas, there they would be, waiting for us at the airport as soon as we arrive. We’ve known they’ve been accessing our private travel itineraries for years. Creeps.”