Bec Judd and The Young Mummy have your 'maternity pants' needs covered.

Shopping can be difficult at the best of times, but it reaches a whole other level when you’re pregnant.

From finding out that your usual go-to store doesn’t even do maternity wear, to struggling to find one damn dress that isn’t tent-shaped, it can be enough to send you straight into your trackies and uggs. (Which is also totally fine.)

Fortunately, Bec Judd and Sophie Cachia (aka The Young Mummy) have come to the rescue.

Both currently pregnant, they’ve managed to find two holy grails for arguably the most difficult item — pants. Add these to your shopping list, stat.

Watch: The five things they don’t tell you about being pregnant. Post continues after video.

1. The comfy pants.

The word “comfy” is not often one equated to fashion-forward, but Bec Judd has found the exception.

Not only do her Country Road pants look smart and stylish, they’re also tried and tested as perfect for growing bellies (with babies or, ahem, big lunches we presume).

Better yet, they’re from the brand’s “regular” range rather than maternity; so you’ll be able to wear them well past your due date.