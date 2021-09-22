"I just cannot!" The summer trends Bec Judd will be wearing, and the ones she... won't.

To state the very obvious, Bec Judd is one stylish lady.

The Melbourne-based TV presenter, designer and mum-of-four regularly posts her outfits on social media, leaving her 800,000 Instagram followers coveting her every look.

We can't even imagine the state of her DMs.

Need a laugh? Watch Mamamia review non-family friendly fashion. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

We spoke to Bec to hear about everyday style, the summer fashion trends she's most looking forward to, and the accessories she never leaves the house without. Here's what she told us.

Bec Judd's everyday style.

Despite having a pretty enviable wardrobe, Bec has kept most of her clothes tucked away during Melbourne lockdown, opting for comfortable pieces she can slip into while at home.

"In lockdown, [my style] is pretty relaxed and consists exclusively of activewear. So, it's come in handy that I own an activewear company," Bec told Mamamia of her brand, Jaggad.

But when she's not in lockdown, Bec has a few "style uniforms" - the outfits she reaches for that she knows always work - that she wears on rotation.