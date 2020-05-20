The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Bec Judd on how her relationship with Chris Judd almost ended before it began.

Rebecca and Chris Judd are one of Australia’s most well-known AFL couples. And despite being together for a decade, there was a moment when they first started dating when Bec believed that they wouldn’t last the distance.

During her radio show The 3pm Pick up, Bec shared that she had recently watched the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel, Normal People. She said the show reminded her of some painful memories from when she first started dating her now-husband.

“I was watching it the other day with my husband and there’s this one bit in the show that brought back so many memories that I’d actually forgotten about,” she explained.

“It reminded me when Juddy and I were first hooking up when we were, I think about 19. We had only been hooking up for a little bit.

“He had this event to go to and I wasn’t really expecting to be invited to that event because we’d only just got together. But I wasn’t expecting him to invite his ex-girlfriend instead of me!”

She then shared that because of Chris’ decision at that time, it set their relationship back.

“It totally set us back I reckon another five or six months. So him and I were on-and-off for 18 months because none of us could actually tell each other what we were really thinking, even though we were mad for each other,” Bec explained.

Bec and Chris Judd married in 2010. They share four children together, eight-year-old Oscar, five-year-old Billie, and three-year-old twins, Tom and Darcy.