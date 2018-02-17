“Lenny Anthony Douros. We welcomed our beautiful baby boy 16/02/18 at 11:14am,” the interior designer captioned the lovely post-birth photo with her newborn.

The couple, who we first met in 2013 on The Block Sky High also shared the moment their first son, Archie met his new brother.

When Archie met Lenny ???? A post shared by Bec Douros (@becdouros) on Feb 16, 2018 at 1:03pm PST

Previously, Bec and George have been open and honest about their struggles with pregnancy loss.

Following the birth of Archie in 2015, Bec wrote about the experience of being pregnant when you’ve miscarried before on her blog previously named Bec Marks the Spot.

Bec and George currently run Nectaar, their own interior design and renovations consulting business out of Melbourne.

Congratulations!