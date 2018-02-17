baby

CONGRATULATIONS: The Block's Bec and George have welcomed a beautiful baby boy.

Former The Block couple Bec and George Douros have welcomed a beautiful baby boy.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Bec wrote, “we are all well and completely in love.”

“Lenny Anthony Douros. We welcomed our beautiful baby boy 16/02/18 at 11:14am,” the interior designer captioned the lovely post-birth photo with her newborn.

The couple, who we first met in 2013 on The Block Sky High also shared the moment their first son, Archie met his new brother.

When Archie met Lenny ????

A post shared by Bec Douros (@becdouros) on

Previously, Bec and George have been open and honest about their struggles with pregnancy loss.

Following the birth of Archie in 2015, Bec wrote about the experience of being pregnant when you’ve miscarried before on her blog previously named Bec Marks the Spot.

Bec and George currently run Nectaar, their own interior design and renovations consulting business out of Melbourne.

Congratulations!

