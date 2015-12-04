The 14 best beauty stocking fillers for under $10.

Image: Supplied

Christmas shopping is a marathon — no, an ULTRA marathon.

There are gifts to buy for your mum, your dad, brother, neighbour, fourth cousin, ex-hairdresser’s sister’s boyfriend… the list goes on. Of course, once you’ve got the big gifts locked down there are always those little bits and pieces that can never be found when you actually need them.

Which is where we come in. Rest your weary shopped-out legs, grab a cup of tea and shop the 14 best beauty stocking fillers from the comfort of your couch. The best part? You’ll get change from $10.

1. John Frieda Textured Beach Hair Kit, $9.95

The ultimate beach waves in cute minis for under $10? You’ve struck gold. Featuring a shampoo, detangling conditioner and the brand’s iconic salt spray, it’s perfect for popping in your beach bag all summer.

2. Lush Snowman Fun Bath Bomb, $9.95

Lush bath bombs are the gift that keeps on giving - they look good, smell better and are so much fun to use. Their Christmas range is full of fun festive treats, including a mini peeping Santa and this deliciously scented snowman.

WATCH: The perfect way to countdown to Christmas for a beauty lover is a beauty advent calendar. (Post continues after video.)

3. Kit Beauty Selfie Stick, $10

Have a friend who's partial to a selfie or 15? A beauty selfie stick will be the tool they never knew they were missing, featuring an easy-to-press button, adjustable holder and super lightweight frame.

4. The Body Shop Coconut Gift Cube, $9.95

Whether you hang it on the tree or stuff it in a stocking, this Body Shop gift cube is a crowd-pleaser. It contains two mini coconut-scented bath products made from Community Fair Trade organic virgin coconut oil from Samoa.

Click through the gallery below for more stocking-stuffing gift inspiration:

Best stocking fillers under $10.

Ulta 3 Christmas Nail Pack, $9.95 Five brightly coloured polishes to wrap as a pack or individually. http://shop.heatgroup.com.au/default-category/ulta3-christmas-nails-5-pack-802273.html

1000 Hours Lashes, $9.49 Because one can never have too many lashes. https://www.priceline.com.au/1000-hour-natural-lashes-envious-black-1-kit

Burts Bees Milk and Honey, $9.95 A saviour for dry lips and hands. http://shop.davidjones.com.au/djs/en/davidjones/hive-favorites-beeswax

Revo Lip Balm in Watermelon, $4.95 The handy lip balm people are going crazy for. Available at Priceline

DB Instant Nail Polish Remover, $4.95 A tool so handy you'll wonder what you did before it! http://www.dbcosmetics.com.au/twist-n-go-nail-polish-remover-regular

Models Prefer Pro Palette Brow Perfection, $10 The perfect kit for #onfleek brows all the time,https://www.priceline.com.au/models-prefer-pro-palette-brow-perfection-10-g

Palmers Coconut Oil body lotion, $7.49 An indulgent lotion to add to your summer routine, http://www.palmersaustralia.com/products/body/indulgent-coconut-oil-body-lotion/

Sportsgirl Pout About It Lipstick, $9.95 The best quality lipstick you'll find for under $10 and in a range of gorgeous shades. http://www.sportsgirl.com.au/beauty/pout-about-it-petite-rouge-raspberry-all

Give Me Hold Flexible Hairspray Travel Size, $9.95 A hair favourite in handy travel size. https://elevenaustralia.com/onlineshopproduct?id=30

Sephora Let It Snow Hand Cream, $9 The perfect festive handbag essential. http://www.sephora.com.au/products/sephora-collection-let-it-snow-moisturizing-hand-cream

What's your pick for the best beauty stocking filler?