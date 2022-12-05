'I'm a beauty editor. Here are 6 things I changed about my beauty routine in 2022.'

I started off the year with a bunch of good intentions for 2022. Beauty intentions, that is.
I set out a list of new 'rules' I would follow - mostly to do with my skincare routine. Remember? Probably not. Here they are, in case you need a refresher.
Like, I promised myself I was going to *actually* take beauty supplements for more than a week. Not squeeze pimples. Use my LED mask consistently, and so forth.
Were they good rules? Yes.
Did I follow through with them? No.
I stopped taking beauty supplements after a month, did A LOTTA squeezing (ooft, you wouldn't believe how much), and I lost the charger to my LED mask.
You know what I didn't do in 2022? Put lube on my face. Baby steps.