'I'm a beauty editor. Here are 6 things I changed about my beauty routine in 2022.'

But! While I may have failed with some (most) of the stuff I set out to do, what I can tell you is that there are plenty of other small tweaks I *actually* made to my beauty routine - and I think they're worth noting.

Here are six things I did differently.

1. Quit being inconsistent with ingredients.

This will forever be the year I stuck to a proper routine and stayed consistent with active ingredients - because I'm usually all over the place.

Y'see, I tend to always start off so strong when it comes to using ingredients like vitamin A, but then everything ends up getting flaky and irritated and I kind of... give up.

But this time around, I did it properly. I started with low concentration ingredients and worked my way up, like a good beauty editor. Meaning? My skin was less pissed off, and I could continue using these ingredients without having to pull back for months on end while I waited for my skin to heal.

While I still change products frequently, the basis of what I use doesn't really shift - vitamin C and hyaluronic acid in the morning, retinol or lactic acid at night (alternating between both ingredients).

This literally never happens. And my skin has been way better for it.

2. Ditched powdered makeup.

I feel like a lot of people can relate to this. I just don't have time for powdered makeup anymore - or its ability to make my skin look like a giant flake. It doesn't look or feel good on my face.

This entire year I've used cream EVERYTHING. Foundation, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter - the whole shebang.

It's completely no fuss, easier to blend (especially eyeshadow), looks better on my face and makes me really confused why I ever used powdered makeup in the first place.