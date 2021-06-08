beauty

6 daily beauty rituals you'll be glad you committed to in years to come.﻿

Carmex
Thanks to our brand partner, Carmex

I’ve got a confession to make…     

Being an adult isn’t easy.     

Between work, life admin, family, and social commitments… my weeks often feel like a juggling act. 

That’s why I like to slow down and make self-care a priority, and I’m not just talking about slapping on a face mask. 

Here are 6 of my favourite beauty rituals I do to spark joy and stay grounded (I'm trying to channel a little more Marie Kondo), that'll also serve me well as I keep them up into the future. They haven't failed me yet, so there're no signs of slowing me down.

1. Make time for yourself in the morning

I never used to believe in the importance of a morning routine. 

My alarm would go off at 7am, and I would hit snooze (a million times) and spend hours endlessly scrolling. 

When I did finally end up rolling out of bed, it was often lunchtime and I’d spend the remaining hours of the day furiously trying to tick everything off my list, never happy with the quality of my work. 

Fast forward 10 years and the first hour of my day starts off with large glass of water and a brisk 30-minute walk where I listen to my audio book or zone out to music. 

It ends with a chat to my local barista and a large cup of coffee. 

Most people don’t realise the impact a morning routine can have. But there’s a reason why Mark Zuckerberg and Oprah swear by theirs. 

It helps us set the tone for the day and gives us the power to control our schedules, rather than our schedules controlling us. 

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

A Product Launch Three Years In The Making

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Not to mention, starting your day off doing what you love will do wonders for your mindset, leaving you more productive, positive, and overall happier. That's one for future me to remember.

2. Wear SPF (and don’t forget to reapply)

By now we all know that skincare can only reverse so much damage, and that prevention is key. That’s where sunscreen comes in. 

Physical or chemical (it’s personal preference at this point), you’ll need your SPF to be broad-spectrum and 30+ to ensure you’re protected from UV rays. Find one that doesn’t leave a white cast and apply two fingers length to your face (don’t forget about your ears and neck). 

Rain, hail or shine get into the habit of wearing (plus reapplying) sunscreen every day (even if you're indoors because WINDOWS) and if anyone tells you otherwise, firstly... buy them a bottle and then link them this article.

If anyone wants a technical deep-dive on why, here's my quick recap: UV rays come out to play every day and when they’re exposed to unprotected skin, it triggers the formation of free radicals which can deplete our skin’s levels of fatty acids. Not to mention, sun damage destroys collagen which increases the rate at which we age.  

Not ideal, right? That’s why, as I like to say… less complaining about the extra skin step and more SPF-ing. Your future face (and health) will thank you.  

3. Take care of your lips!

Just like your skin needs protection, so do your lips.

They're one of (if not the most) noticeable features on your face and if you’re anything like me, then you're constantly talking which makes me always acutely aware of the state of my lips. 

That’s why I always have a CARMEX Naturally lip balm attached to me at the hip, with one always in my car and others jumping around my different wallets and bags. I refuse to be without one basically. 

As someone who's been obsessed with lip care before it became A Thing, one of my biggest pet peeves is when the season you're in (or anything really) leaves your lips chapped and just worse for wear.

CARMEX have worked hard to ensure the formulation behind their Naturally range will leave your lips smooth, soft and with more moisture even after four hours of wear. 

Packed to the brim with antioxidants and omegas (hello cranberry seed and radish seed oil) to nourish, and oatmeal to help soothe inflammation, the real magic to me lies within the formula’s ability to be activated by your own body temperature. Cool right!? 

Image: Supplied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basically meaning: your body is going to tell the lip balm exactly when to perform optimally to leave your lips feeling their best so that you can keep on being the life of the party, with no cracked lips in sight. 

I'm yet to pick the stick that's my favourite, but the three flavours all smell divine (Watermelon, Pear and Berry).

Now excuse me whilst I lather my lips up with one of these bad boys nearest to me (they're never more than a foot away!) because if there’s one thing I know, is that people notice your eyes first…. and remember your smile last.

Image: Supplied. 

4. Wash your face, makeup or not, every single night (NO exceptions)

This is SUCH an important ritual, and one you should never skip (no matter how tired you are) because when you sleep, your skin cells have the chance to regenerate and repair. 

BUT, if you head to bed with remnants of oil, dirt, grime, SPF and makeup from your day, you’re making it damn near impossible for your skin to heal itself. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to mention when we don’t take cleanse the built-up gunk that settles onto our face from the day it often leads to clogged pores and an excess in sebum production.... resulting in breakouts. 

Now, I don’t know about you, but I’d rather pick myself up from the couch and wash my face for a few minutes every night then have to deal with adult acne, if I can help it.  

My top tip: Take off your makeup when you take off your bra. Not only is it a great way to remember to cleanse your face, but there’s literally no better feeling then letting your girls and face breathe free.

5. Invest in serums… and actually use them!

As a self-confessed skincare addict, I’ve had my fair share of beauty mishaps. 

From exfoliation burns, to pilling and allergic reactions… I’ve tried A LOT of products, some amazing and some not so great. Here’s what I’ve had to learn the hard way:

Make your skincare work for you, not the other way around. 

By this I mean, forget about what you see on Instagram or TikTok for a moment. How does your skin feel? Is it tight? Too dry? Dehydrated? 

Think about YOUR concerns and then invest in products to target this. For example, I know that vitamin C will always be in my AM rotation (and my CARMEX fix, obviously). 

What are the beauty rituals you're committing to that'll pay off in the long run? Tell us in the comments below.


Feature Image: Supplied.

Carmex
Oh this is good, a real game changer! CARMEX® Naturally intensely hydrating lip balm is over 93% derived from nature AND clinically proven to visibly smooth and soften your lips after one application - because no one wants to wait for results!

Armed with a super combo of hydrating antioxidant rich fruit seed oils and sustainably sourced pure cupuacu and murumuru butters, plus a dose of colloidal oatmeal to help soothe and calm the lips, all in a fast absorbing formula. Everything you’ve come to expect from CARMEX, but tingle-free in three delicious flavours - it’s #thesticktopick!

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships