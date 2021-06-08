Not to mention, starting your day off doing what you love will do wonders for your mindset, leaving you more productive, positive, and overall happier. That's one for future me to remember.

2. Wear SPF (and don’t forget to reapply)

By now we all know that skincare can only reverse so much damage, and that prevention is key. That’s where sunscreen comes in.

Physical or chemical (it’s personal preference at this point), you’ll need your SPF to be broad-spectrum and 30+ to ensure you’re protected from UV rays. Find one that doesn’t leave a white cast and apply two fingers length to your face (don’t forget about your ears and neck).

Rain, hail or shine get into the habit of wearing (plus reapplying) sunscreen every day (even if you're indoors because WINDOWS) and if anyone tells you otherwise, firstly... buy them a bottle and then link them this article.

If anyone wants a technical deep-dive on why, here's my quick recap: UV rays come out to play every day and when they’re exposed to unprotected skin, it triggers the formation of free radicals which can deplete our skin’s levels of fatty acids. Not to mention, sun damage destroys collagen which increases the rate at which we age.

Not ideal, right? That’s why, as I like to say… less complaining about the extra skin step and more SPF-ing. Your future face (and health) will thank you.

3. Take care of your lips!

Just like your skin needs protection, so do your lips.

They're one of (if not the most) noticeable features on your face and if you’re anything like me, then you're constantly talking which makes me always acutely aware of the state of my lips.

That’s why I always have a CARMEX Naturally lip balm attached to me at the hip, with one always in my car and others jumping around my different wallets and bags. I refuse to be without one basically.

As someone who's been obsessed with lip care before it became A Thing, one of my biggest pet peeves is when the season you're in (or anything really) leaves your lips chapped and just worse for wear.

CARMEX have worked hard to ensure the formulation behind their Naturally range will leave your lips smooth, soft and with more moisture even after four hours of wear.

Packed to the brim with antioxidants and omegas (hello cranberry seed and radish seed oil) to nourish, and oatmeal to help soothe inflammation, the real magic to me lies within the formula’s ability to be activated by your own body temperature. Cool right!?

Image: Supplied.