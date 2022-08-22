"The results just aren't as good": 7 beauty products you've been using incorrectly.

In news that surprises no one, the beauty world is a confusing place.

Whether you're a total novice or fancy yourself a bit of an expert, there's always room for error. Even with the products you've been using on the daily for years *stares at dry shampoo bottle*.

The good news? It's never too late to pick up a few new tricks.

Watch: Here are seven ways you can improve your skin while sleeping.



Video via Mamamia

Just for the record - we're not saying you have to follow these rules. But some of them might be worth noting, because they could change the way you apply your skincare, makeup and haircare. In fact, they could level up your entire beauty game.

With that out of the way, here are the common mistakes most of us are making when applying our go-to products.

1. Always use a damp beauty blender.

Do you use a dry beauty sponge to apply your foundation? Get it under the tap, stat.

Because most sponges, especially Beauty Blenders, need to be wet before applying foundation. It's a non-negotiable.

Not only will they work better, but they'll last longer too. If they're used dry, they'll literally just 'eat' your makeup product (sad!) and make achieving an even application really tricky.

Absolutely no one likes wasting their good foundation, and everyone loves a seamless finish, soooo....

All you have to do is wet your beauty sponge under a running tap and squeeze out any excess water - you don't want it soaking wet, just damp.

Then, you can bounce your way to a natural, even and seamless finish.

2. Don't apply dry shampoo too close to your scalp.

I KNOW how to use dry shampoo!, we hear you say.