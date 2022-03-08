When it comes to representation and beauty, we rarely see the perspective and faces of women over a certain age. It's frustrating to say the least.

Because for many women over 50, it's a time where they wish to have fun with their style and find products or formulas that work best for their skin.

But thanks to Instagram, we are beginning to see more and more representation of mature women experimenting with makeup, trying new products and recommending beauty tips and tricks that can make things a hell of a lot simpler for those who are interested.

So with this in mind, here are eight such women you should follow immediately.

Caroline Hirons.

Caroline Hirons is considered one of the most influential people in beauty.

The 51-year-old British aesthetician, brand consultant and best-selling author has leveraged her encyclopedic knowledge of the industry to build a global fanbase on social media and beyond.

Image: Mamamia/Instagram @carolinehirons. She's famous for reviewing products and providing skincare advice in a not-sponsored and no-bulls**t tone. What are some of her beauty tips?