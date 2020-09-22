"My skin tone was associated with negativity." Growing up, I was told beauty wasn't for me.

I was raised in a family who valued, nurtured and made me appreciate the beauty of my skin. For that I will forever be grateful, as it took years to clear my own lens to view that same beauty.

I am now in my late twenties, and as I reflect, I am frustrated, saddened and disillusioned. The lack of representation and diversity within the beauty world is damaging. The internal colourism I carried for most of my life is based on exclusion subtleties that are woven into everyday media, posters, new makeup campaigns, film and television.

I always wished to wake up with lighter skin so I could potentially claim some type of freedom where I wouldn’t be seen as an outcast or a target for racial comments. Maybe then, I would establish a form of identity. I would be able to look at the people who surround the world of beauty and relate.

Instead, my skin tone was associated with negativity. Enter prejudice comments: “Are your parents taxi drivers?” “Go take a bath.” “Go back to where you came from.” “You’re pretty for an Indian girl.” “You’re lucky you’re not too black, imagine that.” “Yeah, but where are you really from?”

Racial comments became expected in social situations and in some cases, I would initiate racial jokes about myself. I wanted to eradicate the preconception that I was racially sensitive or ‘high maintenance’ to hang out with, even though it would be humiliating and exacerbate racial issues. This eventuated into a tangled mess, where I felt I couldn’t express my anger and sadness because I had also welcomed this behaviour. I was a significant factor of my own rejection.

How do these words relate to the beauty industry and disruption of identity?

When you grow up in a world where you constantly need to explain your origins, colour and existence in a mostly Caucasian country, you begin to feel a sense of disconnect.

It’s clear that you are an outcast and that you are a visitor in this world. It’s clear that the beauty standards are not associated with your physical self. It’s clear that you will have limited idols and campaign imagery to feel the stimulation of inspiration and power. It’s clear that you will be the odd one out in many work or social experiences and will need to be your own source of protection. And it’s clear you will be responsible for educating your colleagues and peers on why all aspects of colourism and racism hurt.

We are living in a world where the billion dollar beauty industry has a momentous impact on the way we perceive ourselves. So, when a brand releases a foundation line and purposely excludes an entire range of skin tones, it is a solid reminder of the continuous discrimination and lack of representation that has shaped our identities. Eliciting the wild thought that colour is unworthy.