From professional work meetings to no-makeup weekends: A beauty editor shares her weekly beauty diary.

Omg my beauty diary! Out in the open! Geez... I could've sworn I kept a lock on this thing?! What a doofus. Where did you find it?

Wa-wa-wait! Don't read it!

Oh, well... uh... seeing as you're here and you've already have a nosy through the pages, you may as well take a seat and start, I guess. Do you want a tea or anything?

Nah, there's nothing too scandalous in there - so don't get all excited.

But if you are the type of folk who quite enjoys being a nosy creep when it comes to what other people put on their face, you'll probably be into this kinda thing.

Cause as an insufferable beauty rascal who tries A LOT of different skincare and makeup products for 'work', this is where I keep a record of my Daily Face. That is, what kind of products I like to slap on my skin all the way from Monday to Sunday.

And while you'll find that I heavily enjoy swapping and switching between different products pending on the type of day I'm in for (being a stunt double, feeding my pet jaguar, lounging at home etc.), you'll probably notice that there's one thing that remains pretty dang consistent in my daily routine.

Wanna guess? Go on, take a guess!

What? No, not my obsession with Burger Rings. It's my sunscreen application, you sweet fool! I'm *always* consistent with my sun protection.

Don't give me that eye-rolly face. Y'know I just want to help reduce some skin cancers and premature skin ageing.

Oh, you wanna know exactly what sunscreen I use? Knew you'd come around.

Shuffle over and let's read this together, shall we?

Monday

In the morning, if my face is a little puffy I’ll put on an ice pack while doing stomach crunches. I can do 1000 now. After I remove the ice pack I use a deep pore cleanser lotion. In the shower I use a water activated gel cleanser...

Jks, jks, jks. I'm not going to go all Patrick Bateman on you! (Yet).

On Sunday evenings I like to tell myself I'm going to wake up Monday morning feeling fresh, well-rested, meal-prepped and ready to take on the week. But alas, it's all lies.

I wake up approximately too late every Monday morning, drag my dull little face and frizzy hair outta bed and go straight to the bathroom sink to wash my face (if I don't do this first thing I just, like, go back to sleep).

I simply splash my skin with some cool water, pat it dry and wander over to my skincare trolley (a skincare trolley? What am I a dermatologist now?) and slap on a hydrating serum, followed by a vitamin C serum and a light moisturiser (with drying time in between - obvs).