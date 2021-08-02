Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: A geek tells his beauty he loves her.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

The geeks are waking up for the first time as certified hotties, and everyone is digging it.

Alex thinks he looks good after ditching his 'haggard, old man' look.

"You did look like an old man," Eliza confirms.

Oh my god. I live for her jabs, especially because I don't think she realises they're jabs at least 90 per cent of the time.

Aira has arrived at Sam's apartment to ambush him with a quiz on how well he knows her.

THIS IS GONNA BE A CAR CRASH.

I'M SO EXCITED.

Sam does not know a single thing this woman with whom he has been competing with for weeks.

"Nah seriously do I know you?" Image: Nine. My favourite part is when he guessed her ethnicity was Polynesian, she corrected him to say it is Persian, and he said "I was close". YOU WERE NOT CLOSE. Lachy has been working on a poem for (Cool Cat, or is it Kool Kat?) Kiera for a while and he's ready to share it with her.

Given the choice to listen to poetry or step on Lego, I'd always choose the latter.

But Kiera loves it.

So that's nice.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I think I've reached my wholesome threshold. Image: Nine.