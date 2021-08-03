Mamamia recaps the Beauty and the Geek finale: THE MOST DESERVING WINNERS.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

IT'S BEEN FOUR WEEKS OF WHOLESOME FUN BUT WE'VE REACHED THE END.

Soon, Australian reality TV will be back to throwing fruit bowls and villain edits.

It was nice while it lasted.

The last blondes and geeks standing are each reminiscing on their ~journeys~ while Sophie prepares her best challenge yet. Or so she thinks. Personally, I've never moved past that time Sam told his crazy story of going out with the lads and waking up hungover on live radio.

OH MY GOD SHE WASN'T LYING.

Very hot men without shirts are dancing and suddenly, Sophie descends from above on a goddamn unicorn.

THEY ARE GOING TO PERFORM IN MAGIC MIKE LIVE.

So many moods. Image: Nine.

As someone who has... been to Magic Mike Live and... enjoyed that scene where 'Mike' and the 'random audience member who happens to be a spectacular dancer' get very wet while humping in the fake rain...

BUCKLE IN MATES THIS IS GOING TO BE GOOD.

They will be judged by their fellow contestants, which means we get to see all our old pals again, including my favourite hype gal Leticia, who I know is going to FROTH this. So many positives!