Which Beauty and the Geek couples are still together? A very thorough investigation.

Grab your trench coats, detectives. We are about to go deep into the world of... hot geeks and their possible hot girlfriends.

Because we simply must know if any of the Beauty and the Geek couples are still together.

Throughout TVs most wholesome reality show, we've watched 10 beauties and 10 geeks team up to broaden their horizons, boost their confidence and bring out the best in each other. And maybe fall in love a lil' bit.

Watch: The trailer for Tuesday night's Beauty and the Geek finale. Post continues below video.

Three couples developed romantic feelings during the show's filming: Kiran and Bryanna, George and Josie and James and Jess.

But filming ended... sometime in April (I think, look, I'm not a very good expert), and literally all I can think about is if they're still kissing out there somewhere in the real world.

The BATG contestants have been keeping quiet on the state of their relationships, probably because of contractual obligations blah blah blah, but that doesn't mean there's not rumours floating around.

So, here's what I've found, complete with Instagram embeds because... it's 2021 and did something actually happen if it wasn't shared on IG?

Kiran and Bryanna.