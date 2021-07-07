Where to follow the cast of Beauty and the Geek Australia 2021 on Instagram.

After a seven-year hiatus, Beauty and the Geek is returning to our screens this week. And this is exactly what us Sydney folks need to get through lockdown.

This season will see 10 geeks and 10 beauties partner up and compete in challenges to win a big ol' pile of cash. $100,000 to be exact.

And by the looks of the trailer, it seems we could even have some romance on our hands.

Watch the trailer for Beauty and the Geek Australia 2021. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

"A lot has changed since Beauty and the Geek was last on our screens," host Sophie Monk said in a statement.

"Today, geeks run the world and beauties are far more than just a pretty face. I can’t wait for audiences to watch on as they embark on a journey of self-discovery and see if we’re able to answer the age-old question – can opposites attract?"

Before the show kicks off on Sunday night, here's your run-down on this year's contestants (and most importantly) where to follow them on Instagram.

The Beauties.

Aria, 23, NSW.

First up we have 23-year-old medical secretary Aria, who describes herself as "ditzy and funny".

According to her bio, her last relationship was two years ago, and she's apparently super picky about who she's likes.

Specifically, she likes "big veiny arms, nice teeth, smells good, hygienic, and most importantly, no thongs!"