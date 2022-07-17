An aspiring Prime Minister and an anime expert: Everything we know about the Beauty and the Geek cast.

Beauty and the Geek is back for another season, and it may just be the only thing that can get us through these brutal winter months.

This season, we can expect to see another 10 geeks and 10 beauties who will partner up and compete in challenges to win a total cash prize of $100,000.

Watch the trailer for Beauty and the Geek Australia 2022. Story continues after video.

Before the show kicks off, here's your run-down on this year's contestants where exactly you follow them on Instagram.

Meet the Beauties.

Bri Auty, 30, NSW.

Image: Channel 9.

First up is the self-declared loud, vibrant and energetic 30-year-old Bri, who is a medical secretary and former NRL cheerleader from Sydney.