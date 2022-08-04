TV's most wholesome reality show has wrapped up for another year, and our cups are feeling full.

After weeks of heart-stopping moments and epic challenges, three final couples stood before us last evening as they eagerly waited to see who would be crowned the winner of Beauty and the Geek 2022.

As per usual, the show has given us plenty to discuss – from the major transformations that left jaws on the floor, to the devastating eliminations each week.

Watch the trailer for Beauty and the Geek. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 9.

There have also been plenty of confessions, behind-the-scenes gossip and questions over which Beauty and Geek have stayed together.

Here's everything that has gone down since the final episode of Beauty and the Geek 2022.

So, who won Beauty and the Geek 2022?

ICYMI, Karly and Aaron took out the win this year.

The pair were up against Anthony and Tegan and Christopher and Bri, who all took part in the last challenge – which required them to make a heartfelt pitch about their growth on the show.

When it was announced which Beauty and Geek would be taking home the massive $100,000 prize, not even Sophie Monk had a dry eye.

Aaron and Karly on Beauty and the Geek. Image: Channel 9.