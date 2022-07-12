"Yes, my dreams were tainted." The controversial story behind Lea Michele's new role.

The musical theatre world, entertainment industry and Glee aficionados are all huddled together talking about one major news story this week – and it has everything to do with Beanie Feldstein, Lea Michele and the revival of Funny Girl.

Funny Girl is one of the most iconic musicals of all time, first opening on Broadway in 1964 and starring Barbra Streisand. The semi-biographical plot is based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedian Fanny Brice, with hit songs throughout, including most notably 'Don't Rain On My Parade'.

It was the musical that catapulted Streisand to fame, and she also played Fanny Brice in the 1968 film adaption, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

It's been considered the role of a lifetime for many triple threats.

So in 2021, when it was announced a revival of the musical was in the works, you can imagine the sheer excitement from not only musical theatre fans, but actors too.

Lea Michele's name was immediately brought up, given the American actor/singer has been incredibly vocal about her idolisation of Streisand and the role of Fanny Brice.

But with a few too many skeletons in her closet arguably shutting down that opportunity, the role instead went to Beanie Feldstein. So this week when it was announced Feldstein was leaving the show, only to be replaced by Michele, everybody started to talk.

Here's everything we know about the story.

Lea Michele's history with Funny Girl.

In Glee, Michele starred as Rachel Berry – a dorky, arrogant yet incredibly talented student with dreams of making it to Broadway. There appears to be little difference between Michele herself and the character she played.