My son is about to turn eight. And there was so much I didn't know about making his online world safe.

As a busy mum, it's a huge help that Beacon personalises its content with alerts to the latest information, that's tailored to my family and areas of interest. It also provides foundational guidance like what a reasonable amount of screen time for his age is and how to manage the almost inevitable tantrum when time’s up. I now feel more informed and empowered to make good decisions and take the right actions depending on the situation. Articles cover topics like how to teach your child about news and media literacy, and tips to ensure your child’s technology use doesn’t interfere with their sleep.

When a friend shared a scary, but all too common story about her child chatting to a stranger on their PlayStation, I went to the app and typed in ‘How do I protect my son from strangers online?’ I was immediately presented with all the info I needed to set safe search settings, disable cameras and help my son recognise ‘stranger danger’.

One of the best resources, however, is an interactive feature that allows parents to create a tailor-made online agreement with their children about online behaviours. We all recently sat down and created a family tech agreement, where we agreed the rules for how we’ll each use our devices in the home – to ensure technology is used in a safe and reasonable manner by everyone, even me. Setting these ground rules has been a great way to confirm what we expect of our son and what he can also expect of us.

Here's what our agreement looked like:

Time limits

- He can use his laptop and gaming device for 1 hour per day and will stop when his time is up. No sneaking off to play behind our backs or when we're asleep. If he does, it's a three-day ban on all devices.

Safety

- He will ask permission before he uses a device.

- He will only talk to people he knows.

- He will talk to us if anything happens online that makes him feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

Devices

- His gaming device and laptop always need to be within a parent's sightline when he's using them (he doesn't have a phone or tablet).

- He will make sure all screens are off at least one hour before bedtime, by 7pm.

- All devices will go in a sealed tub during dinner, movie nights and family activities (this includes Mum and Dad's phones).