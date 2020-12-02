Share Your Space: Inside a $650 beachside apartment in Sydney, with pub decor and click-on tiles.

Mamamia's Share Your Space series asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live.

Age: 26

Job: Video Producer

Rent: $650 for two bedrooms.

Location: Bronte, NSW (Literally a five-minute walk from either Tamamara or Bronte Beach).

I found myself in Bronte after moving in with my boyfriend and his roommate/best friend after eight months (I KNOW).

Little did I know how much I was going to prefer this side of town. I used to live in a great share terrace in Erskineville where the pub down the road did THE best schnitzel Tuesdays, but I was willing to give it all up for that southerly breeze and the sand between my toes.

It also just feels a little more like home, having grown up on the NSW South Coast. Bronte really provides that sense of being ‘out of it’, and by ‘out of it’ I mean away from the inner city and temptations of doing things because they’re on your doorstep. Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of cafes, restaurants and bars close by to fill that bucket, but I love Bronte's relaxed vibe.

So, take us inside:

Living Room:

When I moved into this apartment, it was filled with furniture of unknown origins. It still kinda is… I slowly just started replacing things and it looks very different to how it did. Goodbye huge three-piece-brown-lounge-from-side-of-road and hello lush-velvet-extravaganza. The ottoman can be hooked in to form a ‘U’-shaped couch or detached and pulled away for extra seating when guests come around. We use our lounge area a lot, so it was pretty important to have enough space for us all to lay out and watch movies but also to have couch dinners.

The coffee table is a delightful cane piece stolen gifted from my parents which awkwardly sits in the middle and the cushions are from various homewares places. As I’ve gotten older, I have realised the price of a substandard cushion and it’s generally exorbitant. The rug, which is now swallowed by the couch, was secondhand from my partner's nana.

