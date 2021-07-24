SEX DIARIES: I'd never been dominated before. Then I met a complete stranger in a hotel.

I closed my eyes, trying to calm my nerves. I tried to slow down my breathing. My palms were sweating, my heart was racing. I had no idea whether I was doing the right thing, but I’d run out of time to think. I would arrive at the hotel in six minutes.

Sure, I could run. I could walk away from this situation right now but, the truth was, I didn’t have anywhere to stay for the night. London was super expensive. Plus, I was intrigued.

I’d been staying in a nearby town for a week for a course I was attending and I had been chatting to this mystery guy online. He'd invited me for sex and and an overnight stay in a swanky hotel. He wanted to dominate me; something I'd been fantasising about forever.

Watch: How to have better sex. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I’d spent the entire week talking to him, unravelling him, trying to find any red flags and make sure I was safe.

Had I managed to do that?

I frowned. The truthful answer was no. He had been impossible to work out. The good news though was, we’d talked about rules, a contract and a safe word. It all seemed legit.

Plus, he’d been poetic in his texts and if I was honest, that had made me feel safe. I was guessing if he was good with words, he wouldn’t be a murderer. But, what kind of logic was that? Surely, if he was good with words, he was more likely to be a murderer. Psychopaths were often charming, weren’t they?

A sudden wave of nausea added to my nerves. I stopped walking. This was too much. I wasn’t a risky person. I liked to follow the rules. Taking a risk this big was out of character for me. My heart was still racing, time was ticking, and I was terrified I’d made a terrible mistake.

The only saving grace was I didn’t have to have sex with the guy if I didn’t want to. The first five minutes of our meeting was my window of opportunity. I could leave, never speak to him again.