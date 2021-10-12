Two weeks into October, Australia has lost two pregnant mothers to violence.

One worked in aged care. One was a social worker.

One was a mother-of-two, the other a mother-of-three.

Both were pregnant. In their 30s. Loved by those who knew them.

Both were murdered by people they knew within the space of a week.

Watch: Women and Violence, the hidden numbers. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Janet Dweh and Michelle Darragh are the 34th and 35th Australian women killed by violence in 2021, according to Destroy The Joint's grim Counting Dead Women register.

Every death on that list is a tragedy, an avoidable one. And yet that list keeps growing, this month robbing five children of their mothers.

Janet was found dead by her brother last Monday evening in the Perth suburb of Dayton. The aged care nurse had suffered multiple injuries.

Weeks away from giving birth to her fourth child, the 36-year-old had been settling into maternity leave.

Friends and relatives of suspected homicide victim Janet Dweh have paid tribute to the ‘amazing’ Dayton mum — saying her violent death, and that of her unborn child, should be treated as two murders. https://t.co/eTWCC2XqfK #perthnews pic.twitter.com/mQNYXcHMeV — The West Australian (@westaustralian) October 5, 2021

She came to Australia as a refugee in search of a better life after fleeing war-town Liberia.

The person suspected of killing her either used a key or they were invited in. Police are still questioning possible suspects.