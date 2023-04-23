Barry Humphries didn't find lasting love until his 50s. He said he was "smarter" when he met his fourth wife.

Barry Humphries was one of the most charismatic Australian entertainers of all time.

Best known for portraying iconic characters such as Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, Humphries spent decades in the entertainment industry doing what he did best — performing.

Along the way there were controversies, including comments which led to his name being stripped from a Melbourne Comedy Festival award.

In the wake of his death on Saturday aged 89, his family released a statement saying Humphries was "completely himself until the very end".

And by his side was his wife of 30 years, Lizzie Spender.

Video via BBC.

In recent years, Humphries had said that Spender was 'his person', noting of his previous marriage woes: "I've had a very bad record in this matter, very bad. It's a brave woman who's married to me at present."

His first marriage was to Brenda Wright, when he was 21 and she was 19. In his memoir, Humphries said he had gone through with the marriage as a way to partly get away from his controlling mother, who did not attend the ceremony.

The marriage soon dissipated.

In 1959, Humphries moved to London with his second wife, dancer Rosalind Tong. He and Tong had two children together — daughters Tessa and Emily.

It was during the coming decade that Humphries began to struggle with alcohol and attended rehab to get help.

In 1970, he and Tong parted ways, and Humphries stopped drinking on December 31, 1971.

In his memoir, Humphries wrote: "I had intense feelings of guilt over the collapse of that relationship. Looking back, I can see I wasn't ready for it. My emotional growth was inhibited by my addiction to drink."

In 1979, Humphries married Diane Millstead, an Australian surrealist painter. Together they had two sons — Oscar and Rupert.