'It was magic.' Lauren Brant and Barry Hall have welcomed their fourth child in a loving home birth.

AFL legend Barry Hall and Hi-5 star Lauren Brant have welcomed their fourth child, announcing the news on Instagram with photos from their home birth.

Their little one arrived in the comfort of their bedroom, delivered in an inflatable pool of water set up beside their bed.

At one point, Hall got into the tub with his wife to be with their new baby.

"Our son was born 20.7.24 at 8.33pm into our loving arms at home," the couple wrote on Instagram, a week after the birth of their son.

"It was magic. We are all in the most beautiful bubble of love and are being held and supported by our incredible community."

